D-I Men
Atlantic Hockey
Big Ten
ECAC Hockey
Independents
Hockey East
NCHC
WCHA
D-I Women
CHA
ECAC Hockey
Hockey East
NEWHA
WCHA
D-II/III Men
CCC
MASCAC
MIAC
NCHA
NEHC
NESCAC
Northeast-10
SUNYAC
UCHC
WIAC
Independents
D-III Women
Colonial Hockey
MIAC
NCHA
NEHC
NESCAC
NEWHL
UCHC
WIAC
Independents
Scores
Division I hockey men
Division I hockey women
Division III hockey men
Division III hockey women
Rankings
Division I Men’s Hockey Poll
Division I Women’s Hockey Poll
Division III Men’s Hockey Poll
Division III Women’s Hockey Poll
D-I Men’s Hockey PairWise
D-I Men’s Hockey RPI
D-I Women’s Hockey PairWise
D-I Women’s Hockey RPI
D-III Men’s Hockey PairWise
D-III Men’s Hockey RPI
D-III Women’s Hockey PairWise
D-III Women’s Hockey RPI
Stats
Division I men’s hockey stats
Division I men’s overall stats
Attendance
Inter-conference college hockey records
Longest college hockey games
Division I women’s hockey stats
Division I women’s overall stats
Attendance
Inter-conference records
Division III men’s hockey stats
Division III men’s overall stats
Attendance
Inter-conference records
Division III women’s hockey stats
Division III women’s overall stats
Attendance
Inter-conference records
Player search
Coach search
Awards
Standings
Division I men’s hockey standings
Division I women’s hockey standings
Division III men’s standings
Division III women’s hockey standings
NCAA
Division I men’s hockey tournament
Division I women’s hockey tournament
Division III men’s hockey tournament
Division III women’s hockey tournament
News
Teams
Sign in
Welcome!
Log into your account
your username
your password
Forgot your password?
Password recovery
Recover your password
your email
Search
Wednesday, October 16, 2019
Fan Forum
TV
Podcasts
About USCHO
shop.USCHO.com
Report a site problem
Sign in
Welcome! Log into your account
your username
your password
Forgot your password? Get help
Password recovery
Recover your password
your email
A password will be e-mailed to you.
College Hockey | USCHO.com
D-I Men
Atlantic Hockey
Big Ten
ECAC Hockey
Independents
Hockey East
NCHC
WCHA
D-I Women
CHA
ECAC Hockey
Hockey East
NEWHA
WCHA
D-II/III Men
CCC
MASCAC
MIAC
NCHA
NEHC
NESCAC
Northeast-10
SUNYAC
UCHC
WIAC
Independents
D-III Women
Colonial Hockey
MIAC
NCHA
NEHC
NESCAC
NEWHL
UCHC
WIAC
Independents
Scores
Division I hockey men
Division I hockey women
Division III hockey men
Division III hockey women
Rankings
Division I Men’s Hockey Poll
Division I Women’s Hockey Poll
Division III Men’s Hockey Poll
Division III Women’s Hockey Poll
D-I Men’s Hockey PairWise
D-I Men’s Hockey RPI
D-I Women’s Hockey PairWise
D-I Women’s Hockey RPI
D-III Men’s Hockey PairWise
D-III Men’s Hockey RPI
D-III Women’s Hockey PairWise
D-III Women’s Hockey RPI
Stats
Division I men’s hockey stats
Division I men’s overall stats
Attendance
Inter-conference college hockey records
Longest college hockey games
Division I women’s hockey stats
Division I women’s overall stats
Attendance
Inter-conference records
Division III men’s hockey stats
Division III men’s overall stats
Attendance
Inter-conference records
Division III women’s hockey stats
Division III women’s overall stats
Attendance
Inter-conference records
Player search
Coach search
Awards
Standings
Division I men’s hockey standings
Division I women’s hockey standings
Division III men’s standings
Division III women’s hockey standings
NCAA
Division I men’s hockey tournament
Division I women’s hockey tournament
Division III men’s hockey tournament
Division III women’s hockey tournament
News
College Hockey Inc. hires longtime ACHA coach Hogan as new director of education
Big Ten suspends Michigan’s Luce one game for hitting from behind against Clarkson
After sweeping Lake Superior State, Denver takes over top spot in USCHO.com Division I Men’s Poll
Weekend wrap: October 14
Swaney, Shepard help No. 1 Minnesota Duluth rebound for 2-1 victory
Teams
Home
News
News
Latest
Latest
Featured posts
Most popular
7 days popular
By review score
Random
College Hockey Inc. hires longtime ACHA coach Hogan as new director of education
USCHO Staff
-
October 15, 2019
Big Ten suspends Michigan’s Luce one game for hitting from behind against Clarkson
After sweeping Lake Superior State, Denver takes over top spot in USCHO.com Division I Men’s Poll
Weekend wrap: October 14
Swaney, Shepard help No. 1 Minnesota Duluth rebound for 2-1 victory
NCHC suspends Miami’s Johnson one game for kneeing penalty against New Hampshire
USCHO Staff
-
October 12, 2019
Experience leads the way as Julius Mattila, David Cotton pace Boston College past Wisconsin, 5-3
USCHO Staff Report
-
October 11, 2019
USCHO releases new app for start of 2019-20 season
USCHO Staff
-
October 11, 2019
Boston University forward Amonte to miss 2019-20 season with upper-body injury
USCHO Staff
-
October 10, 2019
St. Lawrence to induct Kingsbury, McGeough into Legends of Appleton in Feb. 2020
USCHO Staff
-
October 8, 2019
Hausinger, rookies pace UMass Lowell to opening weekend sweep of Alabama Huntsville
USCHO Staff Report
-
October 6, 2019
Weekend wrap: October 6
Nicole Haase
-
October 6, 2019
Lazarus, Norton help resurrect Mercyhurst, earn a 3-2 upset victory of No. 20 Arizona State on opening night
USCHO Staff Report
-
October 6, 2019
Commonwealth Coast Conference starting women’s hockey in 2020-21, will assume operation of Colonial Hockey Conference
USCHO Staff
-
October 5, 2019
ECAC Hockey Picks: Oct. 5-6
Nate Owen
-
October 5, 2019
Longtime coach Gotkin signs contract extension, ’embraces what it means to be a Mercyhurst Laker’
USCHO Staff
-
October 4, 2019
After two seasons, Niagara, Lammers agree to contract extension through 2023-24 season
USCHO Staff
-
October 4, 2019
Michigan State grad Sturges returns to Spartans as director of hockey operations
USCHO Staff
-
October 3, 2019
Rensselaer tabs alum Lange as team’s new operations coordinator
USCHO Staff
-
October 2, 2019
Hills named winner of 2018-19 NCHC Mark Rudolph Officiating Achievement Award
USCHO Staff
-
October 1, 2019
St. Lawrence men, women moving home games to Canton for start of season due to Appleton Arena construction delays
USCHO Staff
-
October 1, 2019
Penn State chosen as top team in 2019 Big Ten preseason coaches poll
USCHO Staff
-
October 1, 2019
Alaska Anchorage names Melgoza volunteer assistant, Ward new equipment manager
USCHO Staff
-
September 30, 2019
Bentley hires former Wesleyan assistant Needham to same role with Falcons
USCHO Staff
-
September 27, 2019
Boston College chosen to finish first in Hockey East preseason coaches poll
USCHO Staff
-
September 26, 2019
1
2
3
...
387
Page 1 of 387
Latest Stories from around USCHO
Wednesday Women: Welcome to the 2019-20 season
Nicole Haase
-
October 16, 2019
With Marotte gone, Kapelmaster making ‘very good first impression’ in net for Robert Morris
Chris Lerch
-
October 16, 2019
Ohio State coach Steve Rohlik talks Buckeyes, Ice Breaker, Big Ten: USCHO Spotlight Season 2 Episode 2
Ed Trefzger
and
Jim Connelly
-
October 15, 2019
College Hockey Inc. hires longtime ACHA coach Hogan as new director of education
USCHO Staff
-
October 15, 2019
TMQ: What to make of several teams’ fast starts to open 2019-20 season
Paula C. Weston
and
Jim Connelly
-
October 15, 2019
USCHO.com presents its NCAA Division I Plays of the Week, Oct. 11-13
USCHO Staff
-
October 14, 2019
Big Ten suspends Michigan’s Luce one game for hitting from behind against Clarkson
USCHO Staff
-
October 14, 2019
After sweeping Lake Superior State, Denver takes over top spot in USCHO.com Division I Men’s Poll
USCHO Staff
-
October 14, 2019
Weekend wrap: October 14
Nicole Haase
-
October 14, 2019
Monday 10: Defending champion Minnesota Duluth falters, Ohio State wins IceBreaker the talk of weekend that was
Chris Lerch
-
October 14, 2019
Rankings roundup: How the top 20 teams fared, Oct. 11-13
USCHO Staff
-
October 13, 2019
An east-west Game of the Week, revenge in the snow, the Ice Breaker, and few upsets: Weekend Review Season 2, Episode 2
USCHO Podcasts
-
October 13, 2019
Fan Forum
TV
Podcasts
About USCHO
shop.USCHO.com
Report a site problem
©1996-2019 USCHO.com – U.S. College Hockey Online
Please support USCHO by adding us to the whitelist in your ad blocker. USCHO would not be able to exist without advertising revenue. Thanks!